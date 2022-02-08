LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Parents indicted after infant dies from drug toxicity

Adam Canales, 31, and Sarah Canales, 21, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter after...
Adam Canales, 31, and Sarah Canales, 21, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter after the death of their 2-month-old baby in July.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and woman have been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of a two-month-old child in July 2021.

The arrest warrant says on July 11, 2021, around 4 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in Idalou where an infant needed an ambulance. When they arrived, they found the infant was deceased.

Prosecutors say Adam and Sarah Canales admitted to giving their two-month-old child over-the-counter medicine multiple times to get her to sleep.

An autopsy showed drugs matching ZzzQuil cold medicine and Benadryl in the child’s system at the time of her death. Deputies reported finding the same medicines inside their home during the investigation.

Adam and Sarah are booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and are being held on a $100,000 bond each.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Blake Carson Anthony.
Homewood man killed in crash early Sunday morning
Investigation showed object was a toy
UPDATE: Suspicious object found in mailbox was toy with wire
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Woman shot in Pell City, 2 men arrested

Latest News

Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Source: WBRC video
100 days of nonviolence campaign
Source: WBRC video
State rep. calling for Brookside PD to be disbanded
Source: WBRC video
Mountain Brook Schools respond to history lesson