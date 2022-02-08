Man accused of shooting and killing woman at Tuscaloosa apartment complex in custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Tuscaloosa woman from 2021.

Captain Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit tells WBRC the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force found Jerrel Brown and arrested him.

Jerrel Brown was taken into custody for a deadly shooting at Hay Court Apartments in Nov. of 20201 (Tuscaloosa Co. Jail)

He’s being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on charges that include murder and robbery among others. Court documents filed in the case accuse Brown and Deramus Harris of taking part in the killing of Shania Robinson last November. She was shot and killed inside of a vehicle at Hay Court Apartments.

Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa (Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The documents say there was a struggle over a gun inside the car when Robinson was shot. It’s not clear at this time when Brown could make his first court appearance in connection with the charges against him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.