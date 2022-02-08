Massive post-tornado cleanup ahead for Hale County man

HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - We are four days removed from a tornado that hit Hale County and the cleanup has begun in earnest. For one man, it will be even more of a daunting task.

As we often say down here in the south, what a mess. And this mess is one Jimmy Green will be dealing with for awhile.

It looks as though a bomb exploded on Mason Bend Road near Sawyerville - tin roofs ripped away, trees snapped, and homes lost.

That’s where Jimmy Green’s quiet world has been upended, turned upside down, and splintered.

“I’m gonna try to do it step by step with the help of the Lord. I’m gonna try to get through it,” said Green.

Jimmy Green himself is tackling the cleanup on his property with his Bobcat. Friends are helping, too.

“It’s a battle here, but only the strong survive in a time like this,” he said.

Green is by far not alone. Several groups have made their way to Hale County to remove fallen trees and whatever needs to be done.

“The cleanup is going well. Still a little slow. Everybody trying to get back on their feet. I would say around 10 groups here doing chainsaw work,” said Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden.

Back on Mason Bend Road, Jimmy Green says his biggest fear is not so much the volume of work, which is a lot, but sidestepping nails and sharp objects, which often pose the greatest danger after a storm.

“One step at a time. And pray nobody steps on any nails or gets hurt,” he said.

Monday was day one for Jimmy Green, with so many more cleanup days ahead of him.

Jimmy Green says he was not only grateful to have survived the storm, but also said he has insurance - one of the few who does on Mason Bend Road.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.