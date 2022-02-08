Local doctors say patients are skipping medical screenings because of COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local doctors are concerned about patients not coming in for routine heart health screenings.

They said COVID is to blame, but a local cardiologist stressed the importance of seeing your doctor regularly despite the pandemic.

Dr. Hutton Brantley with Princeton Baptist Medical Center said patients, especially those with known heart and vascular disease, shouldn’t delay those types of screenings for any reason.

Dr. Brantley said he has noticed a drop off in patient screenings.

He said it’s because a lot of people are afraid to come into hospitals and doctor’s offices because they fear they’ll get covid.

Dr. Brantley said blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, and BMI screenings are simple tests that need to be done routinely.

That’s because these aliments can get out of control in just a year’s time and lead to worse problems.

He said those risks increase if you have a family history for any of these diseases.

He said people have also become more sedentary during the pandemic, which is even more reason to schedule an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible.

“Really you know people aren’t having symptoms because they’re really not doing anything you know they’re kind of like sitting around their house and then you know they say they don’t have symptoms but just because they’re very inactive and now that you the world’s kind of coming back and people are getting out doing things then all of a sudden you know they realize that hey I’ve got a problem and I probably had it for a year I just never went to see anybody about it,” Dr. Brantley explained.

Dr. Brantley said it’s great that people have access to blood pressure tests either at home or a grocery stores and pharmacies, but he said patients often don’t know what to do with the information once they have it, which is why it’s important to see your doctor regularly.

