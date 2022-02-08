Jordan Walker breaks Andy Kennedy’s single-game scoring record at UAB, earns C-USA Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB Basketball star broke a record this weekend held by none other than his coach.

Jordan Walker, known by most as ‘Jelly’, scored 42 points in UAB’s win against Middle Tennessee on Saturday putting the point guard in the Blazer history books as UAB’s single game scoring leader!

Walker made the basket at the charity stripe to break Andy Kennedy’s record of 41 points scored in a game from 1991!!!

Kennedy tweeted post game Saturday, seeing Jelly surpass him is one of the best moments of his coaching career!

Post game Walker said he is living a dream!

“I do whatever it takes to win, whether it’s scoring, whether it’s defense, whether it’s passing, I do whatever it takes to win, I guess this game my team needed me to score, and I did that.”

The performance earned Walker the Conference USA Player of the Week for the third time this season. That is the most for a player in a season in UAB history.

Blazers are back at home Thursday hosting Southern Miss.

