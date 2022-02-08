LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jordan Walker breaks Andy Kennedy’s single-game scoring record at UAB, earns C-USA Player of the Week

Jordan Walker breaks Andy Kennedy’s single-game scoring record at UAB SOURCE: ESPN+
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB Basketball star broke a record this weekend held by none other than his coach.

Jordan Walker, known by most as ‘Jelly’, scored 42 points in UAB’s win against Middle Tennessee on Saturday putting the point guard in the Blazer history books as UAB’s single game scoring leader!

Walker made the basket at the charity stripe to break Andy Kennedy’s record of 41 points scored in a game from 1991!!!

Kennedy tweeted post game Saturday, seeing Jelly surpass him is one of the best moments of his coaching career!

Post game Walker said he is living a dream!

“I do whatever it takes to win, whether it’s scoring, whether it’s defense, whether it’s passing, I do whatever it takes to win, I guess this game my team needed me to score, and I did that.”

The performance earned Walker the Conference USA Player of the Week for the third time this season. That is the most for a player in a season in UAB history.

Blazers are back at home Thursday hosting Southern Miss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Investigation showed object was a toy
UPDATE: Suspicious object found in mailbox was toy with wire
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season

Latest News

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, 49, is the team's choice to succeed Sean Payton as...
Saints to name Dennis Allen as head coach to succeed Sean Payton, reports say
Cesaro
WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to Birmingham
‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
WWE Friday Smackdown coming March 11
WWE Friday Smackdown coming March 11