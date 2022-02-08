House Rep. calls for Brookside Police Department to be disbanded

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - House Representative Juandalynn Givan is now asking city leaders in Brookside to disband the police department.

Many drivers said they have long feared driving in Brookside, afraid of being unjustly pulled over, and the treatment they would receive if they were.

That fear, one of the many reasons why Representative Givan is demanding change.

”I think it would be in the best interest of the city of Brookside to disband the current police department. Take those funds that you would have paid those officers and pay that money to the sheriff’s department as other municipalities do. This is not out of the norm,” said Representative Givan.

Under Givan’s proposal, the area would be policed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Several nearby residents support the idea, and believe it could help the town close a dark chapter.

”I would be great with it. I mean they handled it fine before. I see no reason why they can’t do it again,” said Mandy Pickle.

”It’s funny to me that no one has trouble with the county around here but they all have trouble with Brookside,” said Bobby Pickle.

However residents aren’t the only ones speaking out. ”I have had more calls from police officers, law enforcement throughout the state say to me that Brookside does not represent what policing is about,” said Representative Givan.

At the state level, Representative Givan wants laws changed to protect communities from aggressive policing. She will propose a handful of changes herself. They include requiring communities that are smaller in size to only utilize marked police vehicles, requiring law enforcement to be in uniform if they are pulling someone over. She also suggests creating consequences for departments who shift their jurisdictional lines.

”A class A misdemeanor for any law enforcement jurisdiction that misrepresents its actual police jurisdiction boundary lines. For instance what Brookside did. They created their own police jurisdiction. Moving it into other cities and other unincorporated areas,” said Representative Givan.

Much to the glee of those in the surrounding communities, all signs outside of Brookside’s jurisdiction have been removed.

Still more stories and allegations are being shared. To join the conversation, you can visit Carter High School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Representative Givan is partnering with the Southern Poverty Law Center to hear more allegations, in particular those made by women who feel they were assaulted.

