Hometown triple threat on UAB’s basketball team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Basketball boasts not one, not two, but three Birmingham natives on this year’s roster.

No need for ice breakers this season between graduate student Justin Brown and juniors Jamal Johnson and Trey Jemison.

“It’s so special to be with guys that you’ve known since eighth grade,” Jemison said.

Brown and Johnson played high school basketball together at Spain Park while Jemison played at Homewood and Hoover.

“Main thing I remember playing with them two, it was a lot of fun,” Brown said.

After stints at other schools, Coach Andy Kennedy reunited the Birmingham boys this season.

“I actually called them the summer they transferred and said you gotta come to UAB man, I love it here,” Jemison said.

“When we see each other on the court, I don’t know we have that type of friendship that we gone find each other look for each other, we want each other to succeed,” Johnson added.

Being back in the same city makes it easy to relive the glory days.

“I mean Spain Park was fun,” Johnson said.

All these years later, Johnson and Brown still like to remind Jemison who has the high school braggin’ rights.

“When he was at Homewood, and we were at Spain Park, we kinda manhandled him pretty bad,” Brown said.

“I never lost to Trey Jemison in basketball, we beat them by like 30 points at their place, it was no challenge at all,” Johnson said.

It was actually 28 points.

Jemison still thinks he got the last laugh.

“However that year we won the state championship, so I’m taking a state championship over the win,” Jemison said.

It’s fun to reminisce, but these three are making new memories.

This season, UAB is 13-0 in Bartow Arena, beating opponents by an average of 28.5 points!

“It’s really cool to build the resurgence at UAB and Birmingham too,” Brown said.

“We’re adults now doing big things in college basketball, it’s amazing,” Jemison added.

UAB is back in Bartow Thursday night going for win number 14 at home against Southern Miss.

