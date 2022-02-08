LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery

A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a Montgomery store on Friday.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are hoping the public can identify a man who committed a robbery at an area store on Friday.

Police say the suspect was wearing a curly wig, red jacket, black shirt, black tights, red bag, red tube socks and black high heels when he pointed a handgun, made threats, and walked out of the business without paying for the items in his cart.

A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a Montgomery store on Friday.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at a business in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Security photos show what appear to be several outdoor tools in the shopping cart.

A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a Montgomery store on Friday.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, was stabbed and shot. Her father, 75-year-old, Chester. E. Tarwater...
Cause of death released for father, daughter murdered in Helena
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Teen describes saving customer's life
Caught on Camera: Working teen saves life during shift at Adamsville Subway
Shoplifter steals car from Walmart parking lot, crashes into police vehicle

Latest News

Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation
Mountain Brook Schools respond to history lesson
A home in the 400 block of 10th Avenue West is a total loss after a fire.
House fire in west Birmingham under investigation
West Birmingham house fire
West Birmingham House Fire
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases