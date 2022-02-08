LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hale County woman moved by storm victim’s profound loss, makes move to assist

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - A Hale County woman was moved beyond tears when she heard about a young man who lost his grandmother in the tornado last Thursday in Sawyerville. It’s a story that’s far more than one person helping another, but a personal ‘creed’ the lady is trying to live out.

This is a story of Shelby Munday lending a hand to someone she’s never met. Now, they are no longer strangers, but friends.

You may recall the story of Dorian Wellington.

“Just trying to take it in,” he said last week, one day after losing his grandmother in a horrific tornado in Sawyerville on Hale County Road 30.

“Most everything here is my house and this stuff blown in the forest,” Wellington said.

Monday on the very same spot, Shelby Munday surveyed the damage and wondered, an emotional moment.

“Knowing these people lost everything including a life,” Munday said through the tears.

Munday pitched in Friday morning and helped clean up a neighbor’s yard, but back again Monday to help Wellington to pay for his grandmother’s funeral by starting a GoFundMe account.

“These are things he’s stressing out and should not be worried about right now,” she said.

Munday took the day off from work to start the process because she felt the need to do so.

“Because God wants us to help each other. That’s what’s important. It’s a small community and as you can see that’s not much people out here to help,” Munday said.

This is the very thing she wants the world to know. In fact, the way Shelby Munday looks at it, this has nothing to with money, but something much deeper and much higher.

“Everybody should help everybody. That’s the way the world should work,” said Munday.

Munday is quick to tell she’s not doing anything special, just helping a stranger who for the moment is broken. The home is gone and so is a grandmother he dearly loved.

“We gave him food and water, dog food for his pup,” said Munday.

Dorian Wellington was supposed to join us for this interview, but we were told he was still in the process of planning is grandmother’s funeral.

Shelby Munday says the GoFundMe account is available at this link: https://gofund.me/42caeffa

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Investigation showed object was a toy
UPDATE: Suspicious object found in mailbox was toy with wire
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season

Latest News

Local doctors are concerned about patients not coming in for routine heart health screenings.
Local doctors say patients are skipping medical screenings because of COVID
Massive post-tornado cleanup ahead for Hale County man
Massive post-tornado cleanup ahead for Hale County man
truck driver says they need a traffic light
Truck driver says they need a traffic light
Hale Co. cleanup continues
Hale Co. clean up continues