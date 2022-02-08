Hale County woman moved by storm victim’s profound loss, makes move to assist

HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - A Hale County woman was moved beyond tears when she heard about a young man who lost his grandmother in the tornado last Thursday in Sawyerville. It’s a story that’s far more than one person helping another, but a personal ‘creed’ the lady is trying to live out.

This is a story of Shelby Munday lending a hand to someone she’s never met. Now, they are no longer strangers, but friends.

You may recall the story of Dorian Wellington.

“Just trying to take it in,” he said last week, one day after losing his grandmother in a horrific tornado in Sawyerville on Hale County Road 30.

“Most everything here is my house and this stuff blown in the forest,” Wellington said.

Monday on the very same spot, Shelby Munday surveyed the damage and wondered, an emotional moment.

“Knowing these people lost everything including a life,” Munday said through the tears.

Munday pitched in Friday morning and helped clean up a neighbor’s yard, but back again Monday to help Wellington to pay for his grandmother’s funeral by starting a GoFundMe account.

“These are things he’s stressing out and should not be worried about right now,” she said.

Munday took the day off from work to start the process because she felt the need to do so.

“Because God wants us to help each other. That’s what’s important. It’s a small community and as you can see that’s not much people out here to help,” Munday said.

This is the very thing she wants the world to know. In fact, the way Shelby Munday looks at it, this has nothing to with money, but something much deeper and much higher.

“Everybody should help everybody. That’s the way the world should work,” said Munday.

Munday is quick to tell she’s not doing anything special, just helping a stranger who for the moment is broken. The home is gone and so is a grandmother he dearly loved.

“We gave him food and water, dog food for his pup,” said Munday.

Dorian Wellington was supposed to join us for this interview, but we were told he was still in the process of planning is grandmother’s funeral.

Shelby Munday says the GoFundMe account is available at this link: https://gofund.me/42caeffa

