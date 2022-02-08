Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

DEKALB Co., Georgia (WBRC) - Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard was shot and killed in Georgia, according to the Dekalb County Police Department.

A Dekalb County Police spokesperson said the homicide occurred on Feb 4 at 8:58 p.m. on the 5700 block Windfall Lane.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Beard died on the scene and the other victim, a male in his early 40s, was taken to a local hospital.

No one has been arrested and the investigation remains active. If anyone has info, they’re asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

