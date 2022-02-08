First Alert for sunshine and cool temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! You’ll need to grab the coat this morning as temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Mid 20s are possible for areas along and north of I-20/59. The good news is that the winds remain light, so the wind chill is not a big factor this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with some cloud cover in parts of our southeastern counties. We had a weak cold front move through the area yesterday. It simply reinforced some dry air across Central Alabama. Cloud cover should move out giving way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll need that jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 40s by 6-7 PM.

National Pizza Day Forecast: Wednesday, February 9th, is considered National Pizza Day! Why not celebrate it? We will start out Wednesday sunny and dry with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A few spots north of Birmingham could briefly drop into the upper 20s. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs are likely to climb into the lower 60s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. The southwesterly winds will help to warm us up over the next couple of days. Enjoy the nice weather, and don’t forget to pick up a slice of pizza!

Above Average Temperatures This Week: Our average high for February 8th is 58°F. We will likely see high temperatures remain above average for the rest of this week. Highs are forecast to warm into the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, cloud cover is forecast to increase as another cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast. Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front this weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day with increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will likely increase Saturday evening and Saturday night as a cold front sweeps through the state. Confidence is high that temperatures will be dramatically colder Sunday with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs only in the low to mid 40s. The big question is whether we will see any moisture with this system. Most of the models keep us dry, but the latest GFS model hints as some moisture moving into the area Sunday morning. I’ve introduced a 20% chance for an isolated shower Sunday, but it remains too early to determine if things will trend wetter or drier. There’s an outside chance if we have enough moisture in place, we could see a mixture of rain/snow. Just plan for a partly sunny sky Sunday with breezy and cold temperatures. Next Week: The first half of next week is looking very nice with cold morning temperatures and comfortable afternoon high temperatures. We should see plenty of sunshine next Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the 20s and highs in the 50s. We may gradually warm up into the 60s by the second half of next week with rain chances returning to the picture. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather for the latest weather information.

