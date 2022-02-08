LawCall
Experts say gas prices could stay high throughout the summer

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a rough time right now for your wallet and your next trip to the gas station may cost you more than usual.

Clay Ingram with Alabama Triple A said there’s two main factors in these high costs, anticipated travel and supply and demand.

He said there has been some trouble getting gasoline from the pipeline to the Alabama pumps, but prices are really soaring because a lot of drivers are still out on the roads. Ingram said a busy travel season is fueling these prices.

“Odds are we will be a little bit higher than this during the summer travel season,” Ingram said. “But, I don’t think it is going to be anything crazy.”

Ingram said while we do need to get used to these three dollar or more prices, he does not think we will see it go over four dollars a gallon.

If you want to get the most for your money, try filing up on Mondays and Tuesdays. He said it’s usually a little cheaper.

