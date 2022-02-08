City of Gadsden announces new Senior Wellness Center

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Gadsden leaders announced plans to build a new Senior Wellness Center in the Alabama City community.

Preliminary designs are currently underway to construct a new 10,000 – 13,000 sq. ft. Senior Wellness Center. Plans are to have the project out to bid this summer.

This new facility will replace the former Elliott Elementary School and Elliott Community Center, which was built in 1954, according to county records.

According to an Assessment Report completed in late 2019, the building has aged to the point that it’s not feasible to renovate and repair. There are environmental issues, including asbestos, mold, and lead-based paint, as well as significant structural issues throughout the Center.

The City of Gadsden has allocated $4.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the new Senior Wellness Center. The new facility will assist the senior citizens of Gadsden, who city leaders say have been one of the most affected groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan for the Senior Wellness Center is to focus on the health and well-being of seniors.

Preliminary plans are for the Senior Wellness Center to include the following:

A large activity/banquet room

Space for exercise/walking

Dances

Cooling and heating station

Kitchen/Dining area

Capability to accommodate the Senior Nutrition Program

Courtyard/outdoor dining area

Classrooms and exam rooms

Telehealth

Health screenings

Medicare/Social Security assistance

Computer training and other classes

Recreation rooms

Weights

Pool table

Card games

Putting green

Council on Aging Offices

Senior community garden

Pickle Ball Courts

Outdoor walking area

