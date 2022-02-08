LawCall
Birmingham city council member encouraging young kids to avoid crime

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So far this year, there have been 11 homicides in Birmingham and city officials are working with Birmingham Police to come up with new ways to help combat gun crime.

Birmingham saw 132 homicides in 2021, and with 11 already this year, city council members are worried the trend could continue. Not all of these gun crime cases involve children or teens, but one council member said that is where we need to start.

Councilman Clinton Woods said it’s important to show kids at a young age that there are other options than crime. He is going around to middle schools in his district, talking to seventh and eighth graders about positive paths and conflict resolution.

Woods said majority of our school children aren’t involved in any crime, but he is starting at the younger age groups to hopefully mentor them and help point them in the right direction.

“Talking to middle school students at Smith Middle about conflict resolution and valuing yourself,” Woods said. “Understanding that what somebody says or does to you doesn’t really have an impact on what you are worth or your value. If we get them to value themselves more, they wont be so quick to react to actions of others.”

Woods said the city did just grant more than two million dollars of federal funds to the Jefferson County Health Department for a Crisis Intervention Program. It will help make sure gun shot victims don’t retaliate and continue the crime cycle. Woods said they are hiring staff now and hope to have the program up and running sometime this year.

