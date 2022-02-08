LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

6 removed from Troy fraternity chapter, investigation ongoing

Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple...
Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple members have been removed from the chapter as part of an ongoing investigation.(WSFA Staff)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple members have been removed from the chapter as part of an ongoing investigation.

University spokesperson Clif Lusk said six members of Troy’s chapter of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity have been removed due to “rules violations regarding new-member activities.”

Lusk did not provide specific details about what violations were alleged but confirmed the investigation was opened after the national ATO office received an anonymous report of alleged rules violations that occurred last fall.

Lusk said the national ATO organization is conducting the investigation with the support of the Troy Office of Fraternity Life.

A final report from the national ATO office is expected “in the coming days.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Blake Carson Anthony.
Homewood man killed in crash early Sunday morning
Investigation showed object was a toy
UPDATE: Suspicious object found in mailbox was toy with wire
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Woman shot in Pell City, 2 men arrested

Latest News

Man accused of shooting and killing woman at Tuscaloosa apartment complex in custody
Pilgrim's Pride wanted 88 acres of land from the Gadsden Airport Authority.
State to begin roadwork in Gadsden
West Alabama investigators: 10 people arrested, accused of trying to meet underage victims for sex
Police chase ends with arrest in Homewood
Police chase in Homewood in ends crash
Child Exploitation Arrests
Child Exploitation Arrests