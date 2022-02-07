WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get excited for high flying action at Legacy Arena March 11, 2022, when Friday Night SmackDown comes to town.

The WWE show on WBRC will bring the top wrestling superstars to Birmingham.

It will be in the home-stretch of the road to WrestleMania, the Super Bowl of the WWE.

WWE Super Star, Cesaro, said wrestling fans in Alabama are passionate.

He enjoys interacting with them when he’s in Birmingham. Cesaro spent time in the ‘Magic City’ rehabbing his rotator cuff.

“And it’s absolutely like a lovely town, I wish people would experience it outside of rehab and surgery in our world, but its absolutely a lovely town, can’t wait to come back,” Cesaro said.

Cesaro will join stars including Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Baron Corbin in Birmingham in March. WBRC is proud to be the home of Friday Night SmackDown.

