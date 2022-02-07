LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement

(Source: Auburn University)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn University leaders released a statement Monday after several days of rumors concerning the university’s football program and head coach Bryan Harsin.

The statement reads: The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.

Auburn University President Jay Gogue addressed rumors about turmoil within the university’s football program Friday.

“There’s been a lot of rumors and a lot of allegations made about our football program, and I just want you to know that we’re involved and trying to separate fact from fiction and we’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decisions at the right time,” Gogue said.

Gogue made the statements towards the end of Auburn’s Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning on the Auburn University at Montgomery campus.

Head Coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN Thursday night he’s committed to Auburn and isn’t “planning on going anywhere.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck

Latest News

No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a 66-55 victory over Alabama on Feb. 5, 2022.
Washington, Tshiebwe push No. 5 Kentucky over Alabama 66-55
TyTy Washington leads Kentucky to a 66-55 win at Alabama on Saturday.
Cats pick up hard-fought win at Bama, 66-55
Jordan Walker sets UAB record vs MTSU
Walker sets UAB scoring record in 97-75 win over MTSU
Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got...
Green’s late layup sends No. 1 Auburn past Georgia 74-72