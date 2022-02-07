Vibrant art fills Avondale neighborhood while showcasing area’s history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new vibrant piece of art in Avondale is worth a double take.

The design by a Birmingham native is showcasing part of his hometown.

“I take a lot of pride in it, the response to this artwork has been incredible,” said Michael Vizzina, Design Director at FRED Communication by Design.

Andrew Tynes with Mammoth Murals brought Vizzina’s vision to life, painting the 52-foot tall mural on the side of Axel Row, a modern apartment building in a historic district.

“Every time I drive by that way I’m like ‘oooh yeah, that looks great today’,” Tynes said. “And I can’t wait for it to continue to age and look even better.”

Vizzina dug deep into Avondale’s roots for months.

“All the natural beauty around Avondale Park today...back then in the 1800s was called Big Springs,” Vizzina said.

The designer mixed in that history, with present-day Avondale known for breweries and entertainment.

“So many businesses moved back into Avondale, really reshaped the community,” Vizzina added.

From ‘Fancy’ the elephant, to Avondale Mill, Vizzina wants people to look at the mural and celebrate this part of the city.

“Because it’s pretty awesome, the people that live and work here and play there know that,” Vizzina said.

The mural isn’t complete, by the way.

Vizzina purposely left empty spots, to one day fill with Avondale’s future.

“I hope it does grow, I hope there’s more that comes here, because it’s a bright, beautiful community,” Vizzina said.

The mural is located off Third Avenue South on the side of the Axel Row building.

To see more of the Birmingham locals’ work, click here for Vizzina’s projects. You can see more of Tynes’ work here.

