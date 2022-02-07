Supreme Court allows Alabama to use voting maps that are being challenged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Alabama’s current voting maps will stay in place for the 2022 elections.

The decision reverses a lower court decision that would have forced the state to redraw, in a matter of weeks, the maps governing who represents you in Congress.

That lower court ruling said the new maps approved by the state legislature in 2021 underrepresented Black Alabamians and ordered the state to draw new maps that would create two Black-majority Congressional districts instead of the one the current map creates.

The 5-4 ruling Monday says redrawing these maps last minute creates unnecessary chaos, and says the lawsuit challenging the current map can go forward, but on a more normal timetable and not on an emergency basis.

Chief Justice Roberts joined the three more traditionally liberal justices in dissenting.

You can read the ruling here:

