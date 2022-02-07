LawCall
Sitting for Justice: Special on Montgomery Bus Boycott

Sitting for Justice special
Sitting for Justice special(WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC will broadcast an all-new Black History Month Special being produced and distributed by our Gray sister station WSFA in Montgomery.

Sitting for Justice is a one-hour special that will air on Saturday, February 26th at 10:00 a.m. on WBRC FOX6.

The special will cover the events leading up to the Montgomery Bus Boycott with perspective from Fred Gray, who served as legal representation for Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and others during the Civil Rights movement.

Sitting for Justice also features the story of Claudette Colvin who was arrested nine months prior to Rosa Parks for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus.

