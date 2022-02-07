Search for missing Jasper woman

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Officers said Tabetha Tate Ingle, 36, was last seen leaving a home in the Jasper area on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jasper Police Detective Will Wickwire at (205)-221-2121.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.