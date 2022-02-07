LawCall
Search for missing Jasper woman

Tabetha Tate Ingle
Tabetha Tate Ingle(Jasper Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Officers said Tabetha Tate Ingle, 36, was last seen leaving a home in the Jasper area on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jasper Police Detective Will Wickwire at (205)-221-2121.

