LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police officer laid to rest after girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car, left him out in cold

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend...
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car and left him to die outside in the cold.(WFXT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Boston police officer who was found dead during a blizzard last week was laid to rest Monday.

The sound of bagpipes rang through the air in the town of Braintree as hundreds of Boston police officers showed their respects for Officer John O’Keefe.

People lined the streets for hours remembering the “devoted son, brother, uncle, and godfather.” O’Keefe became the guardian of his niece and nephew after their parents died.

O’Keefe’s girlfriend Karen Read is charged in his death.

Police say Read dropped him off at a party and when she turned around, she allegedly hit him with her car before driving away.

Her attorney says Read did not know she hit O’Keefe. Investigators say when they found his body, he had skull fractures and signs of hypothermia.

Read has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including manslaughter. She’s due back in court March 1.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck
Investigation showed object was a toy
UPDATE: Suspicious object found in mailbox was toy with wire

Latest News

Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $2.9 billion for rival budget airline Spirit
FILE - Chase Skulnik, 8, receives a COVID-19 vaccination while his mother Lindsay Skulnik holds...
Omicron cases drop; governor ending New Jersey’s school mask mandate
Bo Bikes Bama 2022
Bo Bikes Bama returns with in-person ride
A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop...
Judge: Kemp can’t use leadership committee funds for primary
Carnival Cruise Line says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will...
Carnival temporarily suspending cruises from Mobile