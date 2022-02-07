People evacuated in Jasper neighborhood after suspicious object found in mailbox

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people have been evacuated from their homes out of caution after a suspicious object was found in a mailbox in the area of West 17th Street and 12th Alley in Jasper.

Jasper Police said the scene is secure.

They are investigating and will update when the scene is clear.

AVOID THE AREA: Jasper Police are on the scene of a suspicious package near West 17th Street and 12th Alley. The scene... Posted by Jasper Police Department on Monday, February 7, 2022

