One killed, state trooper injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed and an on-duty Alabama State Trooper was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday, February 6.

The crash happened when a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Breun L. Murray, 28, of Northport hit a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by the Trooper.

Murray and the Trooper were taken to the hospital for treatment. Murray passed away a short time later.

The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 62 mile marker, less than one mile south of Fosters, in Tuscaloosa County.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash after the initial impact.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Unit continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.