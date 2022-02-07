Northport Mayor organizes tornado supply drive for Sawyerville residents

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Help continues pouring into a community suffering from a recent tornado strike. Communities like Sawyerville in Hale County were hit hard by tornadoes last week. Neighboring cities are making sure supplies are getting to folks who need them.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon was on the ground Friday morning one after day the tornado hit in Sawyerville. Herndon moved quickly to collect donations for tornado victims.

He delivered a small trailer of supplies Sunday morning. The Mayor is collecting more supplies to do it again in coming days. He’s asking people for toilet paper, paper towels, shop towels, cleaning supplies, bleach, spray cleaners, bath towels and wash cloths, bar soap, yard tools, roofing nails, contractor garbage bags and 5 gallon buckets. They can be dropped off at a trailer next to Herndon’s office off Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.

