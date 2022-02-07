LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man notices someone about to leap from bridge, intervenes

A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. (Source: KUTV/JOE TUIAANA/CNN)
By KUTV staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) - A man is being credited with saving a stranger who was getting ready to jump off of a bridge.

The good Samaritan said he just showed the man that he cared.

“I immediately knew, OK, it’s all on me, and I thought, if this guy jumps, Joe, it’s on you” Joe Tuia’ana said.

That’s what was running through his mind the moment he realized a man was on the other side of the overpass fence ready to jump into oncoming I-15 traffic below.

“I drew an absolute blank, lost. I was completely overwhelmed with fear,” he said.

Tuia’ana was driving his daughter to a basketball game. When he realized what was happening, he turned around to help.

“I was walking nice and slow, and I had a feeling to just open my arms to this guy,” he said.

During the 20-yard walk to the fence, few words were needed. What Tuia’ana said was needed was love.

“I asked Jesus to soften his heart, to let him know that I loved him,” he said.

For those who are not trained, there’s no playbook to follow on how to save a person from trying to end their own life.

“I could be intimidating this guy to do the wrong thing, and this could be worse. I could be making the situation worse,” he said.

For the next five minutes, Tuia’ana said said got close enough to hear the man say he needed help. That’s all he had to hear.

“I stepped up onto the ledge of the fence. I pulled myself up and grabbed him. He kept looking at me. And I could tell this man this guy was hurting. And I said, ‘I love you,’” Tuia’ana said.

The two slid down the barricade and sat there until authorities showed up.

“There was a peace. He was shaking and just holding onto me, and I just held this guy. And we did not say anything else,” Tuia’ana said.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck

Latest News

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.
Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot
The community of Sawyerville in Hale County, Alabama, took a hard hit on Thursday’s EF-2 tornado.
Northport Mayor organizes tornado supply drive for Sawyerville residents
A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
Leaders at Black colleges alert, undeterred by bomb threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington