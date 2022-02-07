LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

House prepares short-term bill keeping government open

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Democrat unveiled compromise legislation Monday that would keep the government functioning through March 11 and give lawmakers more time to finish overdue spending bills for this year.

Congressional approval in the coming days, which was expected, would avert a federal shutdown when temporary funding expires the night of Feb. 18. A House vote was planned for Tuesday, while the Senate’s schedule was unclear.

“We are close to reaching a framework government funding agreement,” House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement about bipartisan talks over bills covering this year’s agency budgets. “But we will need additional time to complete the legislation in full.”

The short-term bill would continue last year’s spending levels. But it includes $350 million for the military to drain fuel from huge underground storage tanks in Hawaii, near Pearl Harbor, that have been blamed for contaminating local drinking water. Since November, around 1,000 people have complained about water that smells like fuel or have said they’ve become ill.

Unlike some years, neither party is angling toward a political showdown that would precipitate an election-year shuttering of government.

Democrats controlling the White House and Congress want to show voters they can govern effectively. Republicans hoping to win House and Senate majorities in November’s elections don’t want distractions from inflation, the persistent pandemic and other issues.

The federal fiscal year runs through Sept. 30. With none of the 12 annual spending bills completed, the government is now in its fifth month of running at spending levels approved during President Donald Trump’s last months in office.

Negotiators have been trying to work out overall spending levels for defense and domestic programs so they can begin writing detailed bills. They’re also bargaining over policy provisions, such as long-running restrictions on using federal money to pay for abortions.

“We’re close, but we haven’t concluded it yet,” Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said of talks on overall spending targets.

Their goal is to finish all 12 spending measures and send them to President Joe Biden for his signature by March 11.

Lawmakers are trying to finish the latest stop-gap bill early because the House leaves later this week for a recess of more than two weeks. The Senate plans to be in session for the next two weeks before taking a week off.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck
Investigation showed object was a toy
UPDATE: Suspicious object found in mailbox was toy with wire

Latest News

For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own...
WATCH: Chimps spotted using insects to treat wounds
A state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa where the Police Chief says the city is under...
"We need help:" Protests trigger state of emergency in Ottawa
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
FILE – Chicago banker Stephen Calk, left, leaves federal court in New York, June 24, 2021.
Banker gets 1 year in prison in Manafort loan scheme
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine