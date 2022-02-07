LawCall
Hoover PD: 3 men arrested for armed robbery of pharmacy delivery van

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Monday morning at Mountain Drive near Shades Mountain Plaza. Police say three suspects robbed a pharmacy delivery driver at gunpoint.

Police say they received a description of the suspect vehicle and located it traveling on Tyler Road near Southland Drive. The vehicle continued onto Hackberry Lane, where officers attempted to stop it. The pursuit ensued after the driver refused to stop, and crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

One of the occupants attempted to flee the crash site, but was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say all three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Hoover City Jail. Their identities will be released once formal charges are announced.

