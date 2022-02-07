Hoover PD: 3 men arrested for armed robbery of pharmacy delivery van

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Monday morning at Mountain Drive near Shades Mountain Plaza. Police say three suspects robbed a pharmacy delivery driver at gunpoint.

Police say they received a description of the suspect vehicle and located it traveling on Tyler Road near Southland Drive. The vehicle continued onto Hackberry Lane, where officers attempted to stop it. The pursuit ensued after the driver refused to stop, and crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

One of the occupants attempted to flee the crash site, but was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say all three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Hoover City Jail. Their identities will be released once formal charges are announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.