Homewood man killed in crash early Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Homewood was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Blake Carson Anthony.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday on I-65 SB near the 16th Street exit.

Authorities say Anthony was the driver and only person in a 2015 Toyota Camry traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. As his car was approaching the 16th Street exit, it struck a tractor-trailer head on. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

