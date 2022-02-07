LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Homewood man killed in crash early Sunday morning

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Blake Carson Anthony.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Blake Carson Anthony.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Homewood was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Blake Carson Anthony.


google maps embedded api

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday on I-65 SB near the 16th Street exit.

Authorities say Anthony was the driver and only person in a 2015 Toyota Camry traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65.  As his car was approaching the 16th Street exit, it struck a tractor-trailer head on.  The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault

Latest News

Car crash
2 dead following unrelated car crashes last week
Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
After a deadly EF-2 tornado ripped through Hale County earlier this week, officials are...
Hale County getting six new community storm shelters after deadly EF-2 tornado
The Coast Guard rescued 11 of the people trapped on a piece of ice on Lake Erie Sunday, while a...
18 people rescued from piece of floating ice on Lake Erie