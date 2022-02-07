GAF roofing Co. donates money and supplies to Stillman College to renovate building

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College is getting help to renovate the oldest building on the campus.

Winsborough Hall was once Stillman College’s dorm for female students but has sat vacant since the late 2000′s. The building fell into disrepair over the years but workers at a local roofing company who passed by everyday noticed and wanted to help.

Winsborough Hall was once Stillman College’s dorm for female students but has sat vacant since the late 2000′s. (wbrc)

“As the team would pass, they saw the blue tarps and had some real concerns about the building. And then contact was made to make a generous offer to Stillman College,” said Kelvin Thomas, VP of Logistics at GAF, North America’s largest roofing and water proofing manufacturer. GAF has a plant in Tuscaloosa.

The company pledged $100,000 towards Stillman’s reimagining of Historic Winsborough Hall. Now there is renewed hope that a building will play a role for future students and others too.

“In supporting not only the advancement of women and specifically the global marketplace, but it also serves as a reminder of a purpose and mission in West Tuscaloosa,” added Derrick Gilmore, Executive Vice President of Stillman College.

Winsborough Hall is listed on the National Register For Historical Sites. Stillman has a goal to reopen it as a living and learning center for active older adults when it gets more money to finish renovations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.