First Alert for increasing clouds Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the week off cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s with a few spots in the lower 30s. You’ll need a coat before you step outside this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We are watching a disturbance off to our east that is producing showers across Georgia and South Carolina this morning. All this moisture will stay to our east and move away from us this afternoon. We are also watching another disturbance off the coast of Texas is moving to the northeast. It will bring extra clouds to our area, but the moisture will remain to our south across the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama. Plan for increasing clouds today as a cold front approaches Alabama. It will end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 50s. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll likely need a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into mid-to-upper 40s after 6 PM. Winds will remain from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday’s Forecast: We will likely start Tuesday morning off chilly with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Plan for a partly cloudy sky in the morning hours followed by a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Tomorrow is looking nice with highs in the mid 50s. Average high temperature for this time of the year is 57°F, so temperatures will end up close to average tomorrow. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Warming Up This Week: In the short-term, the next big thing we will talk about is the transition to warmer temperatures this week. Highs are forecast to warm near 60°F Wednesday afternoon. The end of the week will end up dry with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will also trend a little warmer with temperatures in the 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine Wednesday through Friday. High pressure will keep us dry and quiet for the remainder of the week.

Watching the Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry, but models are hinting at a disturbance sweeping into the Southeast Saturday night into Sunday. It remains too far out to determine if we’ll see any moisture from this disturbance, so we are keeping the forecast dry for Saturday and Sunday afternoon. I would plan for increasing cloud cover Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. A cold front will sweep through our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. It could give us a small chance for an isolated shower, but most of us look to stay dry. If models trend wetter, we may have to introduce a small rain chance. Sunday is looking significantly colder with highs only climbing into the upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Cool temperatures will be possible early next week, but we look to warm back into the 60s by next Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances could return by the middle part of next week.

