Bo Bikes Bama returns with in-person ride

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sports legend Bo Jackson will lead his eleventh annual Bo Bikes Bama charity bike ride on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Auburn.

The event, which raises money for Jackson’s home state of Alabama, was canceled in 2020 and adapted to an at-home ride in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our supporters have remained dedicated to the Bo Bikes Bama cause despite restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented us from riding together in 2020 and 2021,” said Jackson. “We have proven we can still make a difference while we’re apart, but I sure am ready for us to get back together on April 23. There’s nothing like the energy and camaraderie you feel when riding among friends, and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Registration to participate and fundraise is open at bobikesbama.com. The cost to participate is $85 for the 60-mile ride and $65 for the 20-mile ride. For those who are unable to travel to Auburn, an at-home option will also be available for $55.

Unlike past years, registration will only be offered online and will close Sunday, April 3, at 8:00 p.m. CT. No day-of registration will be offered to allow staff and volunteers to manage heightened safety protocols.

Each registrant will be mailed a Bo Bikes Bama rider packet in the mail in advance of the ride, including a Nike t-shirt, rider number, sticker, commemorative bike plate, and wristband.

Both cyclists and supporters can also participate in a Friday evening reception and silent auction that will take place at the Auburn Alumni Center on South College Street. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind sports memorabilia and hear from Jackson about the upcoming ride. Tickets for the reception will be available online for $100 per person.

Jackson will again host an exclusive Bo Bikes Bama VIP Experience in and around Auburn on Friday, April 22 2022.

Additional news and updates regarding the 2022 ride will be posted to bobikesbama.com.

IMPORTANT DATES

April 3 – Bo Bikes Bama Ride Registration Closes

April 22 – VIP ride and Bo Bikes Bama Reception and Silent Auction

April 23 – Bo Bikes Bama 20-Mile and 60-Mile Rides

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.