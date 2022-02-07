LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint

A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Visitors to Alabama’s state Capitol often stop next door at “the First White House of the Confederacy,” where Confederate President Jefferson Davis lived at the start of the Civil War.

Many have been met by the receptionist, Evelyn England. The 62-year-old Black woman retired this week after 12 years on the job. She told The Associated Press that she wishes the museum would spell out how slavery was a catalyst for the Civil War.

She has also filed a racial discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The state agency that runs the museum declined to comment, calling it a personnel matter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
Police investigating after robbery suspect killed in shooting
UPDATE: ALEA vehicle pursuit ends in Mountain Brook; area reopened to traffic
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
David George Stoves
Missing 74-year-old man from Vestavia found safe
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured

Latest News

After a deadly EF-2 tornado ripped through Hale County earlier this week, officials are...
Hale County getting six new community storm shelters after deadly EF-2 tornado
Video of the International Space Station from Stemley Bridge in Pell City SOURCE: Heath Lollar
Video of the International Space Station from Stemley Bridge in Pell City SOURCE: Heath Lollar
Video of the International Space Station flying over Trussville. SOURCE: Tyler Young
Video of the International Space Station flying over Trussville. SOURCE: Tyler Young
Need for storm shelters in Hale County
Need for storm shelters in Hale County
Alabama’s COVID-19 numbers are trending downwards, but that doesn’t mean hospitals are seeing...
Alabama hospitals still battling Omicron COVID-19 surge