LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Police looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Shannon Tripp was last seen in in the 3000 block of Avenue V.
Shannon Tripp was last seen in in the 3000 block of Avenue V.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Shannon Tripp was last seen February 5 in the 3000 block of Avenue V.

Police say she suffers from a condition that affects her behavior and judgment.

She is described as 5′7″ and weighs 100 pounds.

Tripp was wearing white and black leggings, a black tank top, yellow socks, pink flip flops, and a cream-colored sweater.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck

Latest News

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
The community of Sawyerville in Hale County, Alabama, took a hard hit on Thursday’s EF-2 tornado.
Northport Mayor organizes tornado supply drive for Sawyerville residents
Donation in Hale Co.
Donation in Hale Co.
People evacuated in Jasper neighborhood after suspicious object found in mailbox
Tuscaloosa Co. makes donation to Stillman College
Tuscaloosa Co. makes donation to Stillman College