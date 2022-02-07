Birmingham Police looking for missing 20-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Shannon Tripp was last seen February 5 in the 3000 block of Avenue V.

Police say she suffers from a condition that affects her behavior and judgment.

She is described as 5′7″ and weighs 100 pounds.

Tripp was wearing white and black leggings, a black tank top, yellow socks, pink flip flops, and a cream-colored sweater.

