LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she was attempting to cross.(West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles says she tried to hang on and a bystander also tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip.

The woman fell five or six stories and landed on concrete.

Police are trying to determine why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was clear of pedestrians.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the bridge tender was “distraught” over what happened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
17-year-old robbery suspect from Center Point killed in shooting
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Lung expert testifies at trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd killing
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's singles short program team event...
US skating star Chen, Japanese rival Hanyu set for showdown
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Car crash
2 dead following unrelated car crashes last week
Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier Airlines offers $3 billion for Spirit, creating huge budget carrier