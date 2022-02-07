LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
Police investigating after robbery suspect killed in shooting
With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead!
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man intervenes when he sees man about to jump from overpass
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause