2 dead following unrelated car crashes last week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2 people have died days after they were involved unrelated car crashes last week.

75-year-old James Befort was involved in a multi-car wreck on Oporto Madrid at 1st Avenue North in Birmingham around 7:30 p.m. on Friday February 4. He was taken to UAB where he died from his injures early Monday morning.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the wreck.

71-year-old Rosa Lee Yates was involved in an accident on 20th Avenue NE at 2nd Street NE in Center Point just before 2 p.m. on Thursday February 3. She was reportedly thrown from her vehicle when it overturned into a ditch. She was transported to UAB where she died early Monday morning.

The accident is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

