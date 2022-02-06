Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Blacksburg was taken into custody Saturday night in Roanoke after Blacksburg Police obtained six felony warrants for him.

Blacksburg Police say, “We would like to thank the community for their assistance along with the Blacksburg Rescue Squad, Virginia Tech Police Department, Virginia Tech Rescue Squad, Christiansburg Police Department, Virginia State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the New River Valley 911 Center, the FBI and the US Marshals Service who took Mr. Flint into custody. This was truly a group effort to restore safety and security to the Blacksburg community.”

24-year-old Jamel D. Flint of Roanoke is charged with Murder in the First Degree for the homicide of 18-year-old Isiah O. Robinson of Roanoke, plus four counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree and one count of Use of a Firearm while committing or attempting to commit Murder for the remaining four victims.

Though Flint is in custody, police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400. You can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Robinson was a student at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

We are saddened today by the loss of one of our own. Isiah will be missed and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, football family and friends. 💔🖤 💜 #3. #OneOfUs pic.twitter.com/AHxrpNTu9t — PH_Football (@PHPatriotsFB) February 5, 2022

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots being fired just before midnight Friday night at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street.

Robinson was killed; four other people were injured and taken to hospitals.

Main Street, which was closed during the investigation, has been reopened to regular traffic.

One of the other people who was injured in Friday night’s shooting, a Virginia Tech student, is recovering, according to an update from the school:

“Dear Virginia Tech community,

I am sharing a brief update regarding our student who was injured last night.

We have been in contact with his family, and they report their son is out of surgery, recovering, and seems to be doing well. We continue to respect the privacy of the student, and we are grateful for the outpouring of care and support directed to him.

Our Dean of Students office, Cook Counseling Center, Hokie Wellness, and Housing and Residence Life teams are working to support the community.

We can rarely control the challenges life brings our way, but our response is very much in our hands. I am proud of our community and grateful how we pull together in difficult moments.

With hope,

Frank Shushok Jr.,Vice President for Student Affairs

UPDATE: Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) expressed his condolences on Twitter:

My heart goes out to the victims and the community of Blacksburg, which is already scarred by the scourge of gun violence. https://t.co/wHQgzk7lxV — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 5, 2022

UPDATE: Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. released the following statement:

Melody Hookah Lounge released the following statement shortly before noon Saturday, February 5:

“We are deeply hurt and devastated of what happened Friday night, our condolences go to the families and friends of everyone who were affected. Moving foward we will add more precautions and regulations in place for this types of situations.”

UPDATE: Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) Tweeted his condolences:

Incredibly saddened to see another act of gun violence in the Commonwealth this week. My heart is with the people of Blacksburg and the entire Virginia Tech community. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 5, 2022

