LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police investigating after robbery suspect killed in shooting

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on Saturday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on Saturday.

Police say this happened on 10th Avenue and 18th Street North. Authorities arrived on the scene and found 17-year-old Chico Guest suffering from a gunshot wound. Guest died on the scene. Another person arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities believe the two people injured were involved in a robbery when they were shot. Police say the victim of the robbery was working as a parking lot attendant when the robbery happened, when he shot the suspects. The other wounded suspect and another female suspect are currently in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
Missing 17 year old found safe.
Jefferson Co. Authorities: Missing 17-year-old from McCalla found safe
2-year-old Major Turner.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System logo
Alabama to undergo overhaul of statewide driver’s license system
Juvenile grazed by bullet at Wenonah High School
16-year-old shot outside of Wenonah High School

Latest News

City of Birmingham, Alabama
City of Birmingham to open warming station
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault
Crews investigating apartment fire in Birmingham
Crews investigating apartment fire in Ensley
David George Stoves
Missing 74-year-old man from Vestavia found safe