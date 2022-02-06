Police investigating after robbery suspect killed in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on Saturday.

Police say this happened on 10th Avenue and 18th Street North. Authorities arrived on the scene and found 17-year-old Chico Guest suffering from a gunshot wound. Guest died on the scene. Another person arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities believe the two people injured were involved in a robbery when they were shot. Police say the victim of the robbery was working as a parking lot attendant when the robbery happened, when he shot the suspects. The other wounded suspect and another female suspect are currently in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

