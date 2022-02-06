LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a 1-year-old girl in Mint Hill.

According to NCDPS, The Mint Hill Police Department was searching for Lilliana Josephine Lemmond, who was reported missing Saturday night. Police say she was found late Sunday morning.

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond
Lilliana Josephine Lemmond(Mint Hill Police Department)

Authorities say the alleged abductor is her father, 39-year-old Jeremy Scott Lemmond. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Jeremy does have a criminal history with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

RELATED: Arrest made in Mint Hill credit union robbery

While Lilliana has been found, he is still at large.

Authorities believe he is driving a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.

Police say Lilliana was taken to a hospital to be checked out. They did not say where she was found.

If you have any, call the Mint Hill Police Dept immediately at 704-889-2231, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
Police investigating after robbery suspect killed in shooting
UPDATE: ALEA vehicle pursuit ends in Mountain Brook; area reopened to traffic
David George Stoves
Missing 74-year-old man from Vestavia found safe
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured

Latest News

With tornado season right around the corner, there are things you can do to prepare.
Officials say you need to prepare early for tornado season
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema coming to Powell Steam Plant
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be anchor tenant at Birmingham’s Powell Steam Plant
Children under five may soon be able to get their COVID vaccine. If it’s approved, doctors said...
Local doctors hope parents with kids 5 and under will get the COVID vaccine once approved
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized