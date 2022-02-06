Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a 1-year-old girl in Mint Hill.

According to NCDPS, The Mint Hill Police Department was searching for Lilliana Josephine Lemmond, who was reported missing Saturday night. Police say she was found late Sunday morning.

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond (Mint Hill Police Department)

Authorities say the alleged abductor is her father, 39-year-old Jeremy Scott Lemmond. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Jeremy does have a criminal history with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

While Lilliana has been found, he is still at large.

Authorities believe he is driving a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.

Police say Lilliana was taken to a hospital to be checked out. They did not say where she was found.

If you have any, call the Mint Hill Police Dept immediately at 704-889-2231, or call 911 or *HP.

