Hale County EMA say recovery efforts will be extensive after night of storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden has confirmed to us that one person has died, three have “super critical” injuries, and five have minor injuries after storms hit Hale County on Thursday.

Weeden is asking everyone to stay off the roads Friday night. He said power crews will be out clearing roads until midnight, but most roads do have one lane open for emergencies.

EMA director Russell Weeden said the worst hit place in the county was the Mason Bend area, near Green Lane.

Weeden said the tornado then traveled across Highway 14 and then County Road 30. He said County Road 30 is where the most injuries were. One woman has died after the EMA found her under the rubble and Weeden says three people who are critically injured in the hospital tonight came from the same mobile home.

Weeden said it is unclear how many homes in the county are destroyed, but homeowner Gloria Doss said she is just happy her family is okay.

“I am just grateful that they are alive,” Doss said. “Material things can be replaced, we are not worried about that, so as long as everybody is alive, everybody is in great spirits right now because they are alive.”

Doss said there was a severe amount of damage to her family properties.

“My son has a mobile home down there, he was just refurbishing it, it is demolished,” Doss said. “All his stuff, he just bought about four thousand dollars worth of stuff to put on the inside, so all of it is spread out everywhere. My aunt, her bedroom is gone and bathroom, so it is demolished.”

Weeden said they are expecting the national weather service to evaluate the damage tomorrow and that will help them know how severe the damage is.

He said the Red Cross is helping with housing at the Greensboro Baptist Church for those in need.

