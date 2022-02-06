Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is partnering with the Jefferson County Health Department for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The vaccination clinic will be held on February 12th from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The clinic will be held at the Life Development Center at 1217 Meadow Lane.

Booster shots and 1st and second dosages for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are available for people ages five and up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.