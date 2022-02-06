LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in Birmingham

The Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is partnering with the...
The Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is partnering with the Jefferson County Health Department for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.(WIS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is partnering with the Jefferson County Health Department for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The vaccination clinic will be held on February 12th from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The clinic will be held at the Life Development Center at 1217 Meadow Lane.

Booster shots and 1st and second dosages for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are available for people ages five and up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenage robbery suspect was shot and killed on...
Police investigating after robbery suspect killed in shooting
UPDATE: ALEA vehicle pursuit ends in Mountain Brook; area reopened to traffic
David George Stoves
Missing 74-year-old man from Vestavia found safe
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured

Latest News

Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19...
US death toll from COVID-19 pandemic passes 900,000
COVID vaccinations for children under 5
COVID vaccinations for children under 5
The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by...
Alabama AG filing suit to block President Biden’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases