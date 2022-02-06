BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday has been an absolutely gorgeous day across Central Alabama, and we finally managed to get a touch warmer too! If you can’t get enough of this welcome sunshine, good news is we have a First Alert for more nice and tranquil weather in the week ahead! The one exception will be an increase in cloud cover for Monday as an area of low pressure develops to our southeast over the Atlantic Coast. There is a very low rain chance (10% or less) for some drizzle at best in our southeast counties early tomorrow, but I expect most of us will stay dry and see no issues weather wise. Overnight, clouds will move back in, keeping temperatures in the low 30s. So, even with the clouds around, we have another cold night ahead. Expect a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky for Monday with some breaks of sunshine reappearing during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 50s but clearing skies Monday evening will drop temperatures back down to below freezing for Tuesday morning.

FIRST ALERT for pleasantly, quiet weather for the week ahead! (WBRC)

Sunshine returns in full by Tuesday and sticks around for the rest of the work week with only a few passing clouds at times. Even though mornings will be on the seasonably chilly side for the rest of the week (generally in the 30s), our Next Big Thing will be a pleasant warming trend pushing temperatures into the low to mid 60s beginning Wednesday afternoon. So, some mild hints of spring in the forecast, fortunately without any severe weather concerns! The pattern looks dry potentially even all the way through the weekend, but we’ll fine-tune that forecast over the coming days. We have been seeing signs of another strong cold front headed our way by then, but for now the potential front looks moisture-starved, so we have left a rain chance out of the forecast for now. Highs could go from the 60s on Saturday and back down into the 40s by Sunday.

Make sure you are staying up to date with the latest forecast tweaks on the WBRC First Alert Weather app, and get a more, in-depth analysis with our 30-minute, all weather show First Alert Weather Extra, airing on our streaming platforms Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m.!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.