BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a very active weather pattern for the latter half of the work weekend, the start of the weekend has been much quieter in comparison. Saturday brought plenty of dry sunshine, though the brisk, northerly winds did not help it to feel all that warm outside! Clear skies will persist overnight and in combination with light winds, we have a First Alert for another round of below freezing temperatures and widespread 20s for Sunday morning. So, make sure you, the pets, and plants are toasty and warm before crawling under the covers tonight. Good news is the bone dry air in place will help us to warm up into the 50s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

FIRST ALERT: Clear and cold across central Alabama tonight (WBRC)

For the week ahead, Alabama will be treated to a quiet weather pattern with dry conditions, fairly seasonable February temperatures, and no signs of rain or storms in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Monday, but climb to at or near 60 degrees for the rest of the work week. Mornings will be chilly with temperatures at or near freezing, but plentiful sunshine helping us to thaw out in the afternoons. A disturbance passing to our south and east on Monday will bring an increase in cloud cover for the start of the week, but any rain looks to stay outside of our area. Past Monday, we expect lots of sunshine and blue skies through Wednesday, followed by mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies heading toward the weekend. Enjoy this quiet weather while it lasts, soak up the Vitamin D when you can, and stay warm!

