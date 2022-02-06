FIRST ALERT: Another sub-freezing morning with warmer conditions by afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another cold morning! We will see a gradual warming trend beginning this afternoon with highs around 55, near seasonal normal for early February. Winds will take on a more easterly direction as the ridge of high pressure responsible for clear skies moves to the north and east allowing added clouds to the south and east through the afternoon, but rain chances will remain well to the east as an area of low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast of Florida.

The easterly winds will continue providing moisture and a few more clouds in East Alabama through the afternoon but even with the clouds conditions will be considerably milder than yesterday. Long range forecast models continue with a warming trend following a weak weather disturbance at the beginning of the week which will bring a brief shift in the winds which will come from a more northwesterly direction with the front but a shift back to a more southwesterly wind flow follows beginning Wednesday a trend which will continue through the end of the week.

Generally, however, our cool, dry weather pattern will continue with no quantifiable rain chances through the end of the week.

Finally, minor flooding may persist into early next week for portions of the Black Warrior, Alabama, and Tallapoosa Rivers. If you have interests along these rivers continue to monitor river levels through the beginning of the week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.