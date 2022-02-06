LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cats pick up hard-fought win at Bama, 66-55

Washington leads UK with 15 points
TyTy Washington leads Kentucky to a 66-55 win at Alabama on Saturday.
TyTy Washington leads Kentucky to a 66-55 win at Alabama on Saturday.(SEC)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - The shooting percentages indicate it wasn’t a well-played game, but Kentucky wins a tough one nonetheless at Alabama on Saturday, 66-55.

TyTy Washington impressed with 15 points, leading the Wildcats (19-4, 8-2) as UK broke a two-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Kellan Grady and Keion Brooks, Jr. added 10 each for the winners.

Daimion Collins spotted the Wildcats 10 points and six rebounds in nearly nine minutes of action against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama shot just 10.3 percent (3-for-30) from three-point land.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Kentucky shot 40 percent from the field on the night.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
Missing 17 year old found safe.
Jefferson Co. Authorities: Missing 17-year-old from McCalla found safe
2-year-old Major Turner.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System logo
Alabama to undergo overhaul of statewide driver’s license system
Juvenile grazed by bullet at Wenonah High School
16-year-old shot outside of Wenonah High School

Latest News

Jordan Walker sets UAB record vs MTSU
Walker sets UAB scoring record in 97-75 win over MTSU
Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got...
Green’s late layup sends No. 1 Auburn past Georgia 74-72
ESPN’s College GameDay coming back to Auburn
MJHS senior scores on senior night
Mortimer Jordan basketball star with 2 ACL tears scores basket on Senior Night