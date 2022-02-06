Cats pick up hard-fought win at Bama, 66-55

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - The shooting percentages indicate it wasn’t a well-played game, but Kentucky wins a tough one nonetheless at Alabama on Saturday, 66-55.

TyTy Washington impressed with 15 points, leading the Wildcats (19-4, 8-2) as UK broke a two-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Kellan Grady and Keion Brooks, Jr. added 10 each for the winners.

Daimion Collins spotted the Wildcats 10 points and six rebounds in nearly nine minutes of action against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama shot just 10.3 percent (3-for-30) from three-point land.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Kentucky shot 40 percent from the field on the night.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.