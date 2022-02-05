LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

On Your Side with concerning, new phone scam in Birmingham

(Source: WMC)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a concerning new way scammers are trying to take advantage of you.

Cyrondys Jackson said a man called her father Friday claiming to be with the public defenders office.

The scammer told her father Jackson had been charged with DUI and he needed to show up at a location off Lakeshore Parkway with $2,500 in cash to pay for her bond amount.

Thankfully, Jackson’s father didn’t fall for it.

But Jackson said she’s worried someone will.

And she said if these scammers are brazen enough to ask to meet in person to get the money, this could be extremely dangerous.

“As a parent, if you get a phone call about your loved one, about your child, you’re immediately trying to solve the situation. And they play into that. He was playing into it,” said Jackson. “It was very disturbing. And I just wanted to make people aware of this type of scam.”

Jackson said she’s glad her father didn’t give in to the pressure to take immediate action.

She contacted law enforcement to make them aware of this scam.

If you think the caller on the other line is not legitimate, hang up and never give them your personal or financial information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking areas of heavy rainfall and monitoring for possible flooding
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
Braxton Weidman passed away from brain cancer Tuesday afternoon.
Hoover child battling brain cancer passes away

Latest News

Birmingham connection to dog stuck in rock quarry outside Charlotte, NC
Birmingham connection to dog stuck in rock quarry outside Charlotte, NC
Resale shop with a mission
Resale shop with a mission
Chief Ladiga Trail to become longest of its kind in the country
Chief Ladiga Trail to become longest of its kind in the country
Auburn president addresses rumors about Bryan Harsin
Auburn president addresses rumors about Bryan Harsin