On Your Side with concerning, new phone scam in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a concerning new way scammers are trying to take advantage of you.

Cyrondys Jackson said a man called her father Friday claiming to be with the public defenders office.

The scammer told her father Jackson had been charged with DUI and he needed to show up at a location off Lakeshore Parkway with $2,500 in cash to pay for her bond amount.

Thankfully, Jackson’s father didn’t fall for it.

But Jackson said she’s worried someone will.

And she said if these scammers are brazen enough to ask to meet in person to get the money, this could be extremely dangerous.

“As a parent, if you get a phone call about your loved one, about your child, you’re immediately trying to solve the situation. And they play into that. He was playing into it,” said Jackson. “It was very disturbing. And I just wanted to make people aware of this type of scam.”

Jackson said she’s glad her father didn’t give in to the pressure to take immediate action.

She contacted law enforcement to make them aware of this scam.

If you think the caller on the other line is not legitimate, hang up and never give them your personal or financial information.

