BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People all over the country wore red Friday to bring awareness to the number one killer of women in America: heart disease.

The first Friday in February is reserved for Wear Red Day, and this year’s theme is “Reclaim Your Rhythm.”

The goal is to encourage more women to learn their risk for heart disease and take action to lower that risk.

Experts said smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, stress, and a sedentary lifestyle are all factors that increase the risk of heart disease.

A spokesperson from the American Heart Association said heart disease can sometimes be a silent killer.

She said around 46% of Alabamians have high blood pressure.

Doctors said for many people, heart disease goes unnoticed, and a heart attack is often their first symptom.

That’s why risk factor awareness is so important.

“Making sure that people go to their doctor regularly and are monitoring their blood pressure is very important. So, here I think that people maybe just aren’t aware of that…that it is such a prevalent issue, and what’s interesting about the 46%, people with high blood pressure in Alabama is that only half of them are controlled or doing anything about it,” said Regional Director of Development for the American Heart Association, Heidi Darbo.

Studies show that 57% of all Black women have high blood pressure.

Wear Red Day is so important to spotlighting heart disease because many deaths are preventable.

