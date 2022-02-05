Vestavia Police searching for missing 74-year-old man

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for the help of the community in locating David George Stoves, 74.

Stoves was last seen on Friday afternoon in the Cahaba Heights community near Oaklawn Drive.

He is white male with grey hair and hazel eyes. He is 6′0 tall and 175 lbs. Police say he may be wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve blue t-shirt, and black tennis shoes.

Police say he may have gotten into a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata with Alabama tag number 6842AS5.

If you have seen Stoves or have any information that may help police locate him, please call the Vestavia Hills Police Department at 205-978-0139.

