UAB Medicine hiring health care and support workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Medicine is now hiring for a variety of medical specialties and support services, including nursing and respiratory therapy. In addition, UAB Medicine is hiring for entry-level positions in support services such as food and nutrition, supply chain, and guest services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant effect on the workforce in most industries in the United States,” said Reid Jones, CEO of UAB Medicine. “This has been especially true in health care. UAB Medicine has continued to grow despite the pandemic, and we need more outstanding employees to continue our excellent operations. In 2021, UAB was named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer by Forbes. We invite you to join our remarkable team.”

There are multiple virtual hiring events scheduled in February where potential applicants can speak with a UAB Medicine recruiter about job openings, benefits, compensation and more. Go to uabmedicine.org/chat to register for a virtual event.

There are sessions throughout February specifically designed for nurses, including RNs, LPNs and nurse anesthetists, along with sessions for respiratory therapists.

“Our nursing hiring events are open for anyone interested in nursing services, from patient care technicians to LPNs, to RNs,” said Jackie Martinek, associate chief nursing officer for UAB Hospital. “Many of our jobs can be done while the employee is still in nursing school, and we cover 100 percent of tuition costs. At our events, our recruiters can help applicants find the unit or area that is the best fit for them.”

UAB Medicine is also hiring workers in entry-level and technical positions, such as cooks, pharmacy technicians, lab technologists, radiologic technologists and dietary clerks.

“We have so many great opportunities for someone to get their foot in the door at the state’s largest employer,” said Laura Kowalczyk, J.D., vice president for Supply Chain and Support Services. “These jobs come with great benefits that cannot be found anywhere else, and the growth opportunities and various career paths available are unmatched. The recruiters at our entry-level events can help people find a place to get started at UAB Medicine, even if they don’t have previous work experience. Plus, our minimum wage just went up to $14/hour, and it will rise to $15/hour in July.”

A list of available essential jobs and information on applying for a career at UAB Medicine can be found at www.uabmedicine.org/careers.

